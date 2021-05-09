Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 199 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $235.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

