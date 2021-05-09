Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 95 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Prologis were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $116.97. The company has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average is $103.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

