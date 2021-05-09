Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 1,214 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Comcast were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $266.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.