Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $133.26

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $133.26 and last traded at $132.93, with a volume of 58695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.99. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 158.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.