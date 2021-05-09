Roxgold (ROX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Roxgold (TSE:ROX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Roxgold to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Roxgold (TSE:ROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$94.05 million during the quarter.

