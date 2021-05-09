Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €11.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. (INGA) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.18 ($13.16).

(INGA) has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

