Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$37.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.86.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$31.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.69. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$13.20 and a 12-month high of C$32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.92.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$674.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.74%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total value of C$68,061.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,873,621.34.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

