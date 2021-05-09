Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $60.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBU. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

