Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$51.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.90.

Get Stantec alerts:

TSE:STN opened at C$53.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.82. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$37.46 and a 1-year high of C$59.56.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$876.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.29, for a total value of C$156,861.30. Also, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total transaction of C$1,876,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,293 shares in the company, valued at C$1,945,587.89. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,348 shares of company stock worth $3,537,354.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.