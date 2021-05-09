Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$12.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.89.

Shares of FSZ opened at C$11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$7.56 and a 1 year high of C$11.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -343.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.68.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

