Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CELTF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

