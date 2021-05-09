Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUSMF. TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

