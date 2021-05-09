Safe Haven Price Reaches $0.0108 on Top Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $32.34 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

