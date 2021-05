saffron.finance (SFI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.68 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. saffron.finance has a total market capitalization of $116.24 million and $2.68 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One saffron.finance coin can now be purchased for $1,294.75 or 0.02263437 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00087211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00067961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00105200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.53 or 0.00791102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,243.66 or 0.09166762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001688 BTC.

saffron.finance Coin Profile

SFI is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 90,021 coins and its circulating supply is 89,781 coins. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance . saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace,¬†consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest.¬† “

saffron.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade saffron.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy saffron.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

