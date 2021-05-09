Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.76) Per Share (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.73). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.98) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($11.59) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.20. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

