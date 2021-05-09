Samir Kaul Sells 5,000 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $714,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,828.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Samir Kaul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $135.39 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 49.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,514 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 120.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 16.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

