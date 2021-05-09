Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.73

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 18475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAXPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This is a positive change from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

