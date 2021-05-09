Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €237.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €254.07 ($298.90).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 opened at €210.75 ($247.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €230.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €174.67. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.