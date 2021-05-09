Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) to “Outperform”

Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Haier Smart Home in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Haier Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of Haier Smart Home stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11. Haier Smart Home has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

