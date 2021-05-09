Saren Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million (SAR)

Saren (CURRENCY:SAR) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Saren coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saren has a market cap of $1.65 million and $13,861.00 worth of Saren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Saren has traded 58.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00068252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00253159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 362.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $669.70 or 0.01138219 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00032300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.54 or 0.00753840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,582.60 or 0.99566205 BTC.

Saren Coin Profile

Saren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,695,796 coins. Saren’s official Twitter account is @Saren_io

Buying and Selling Saren

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saren using one of the exchanges listed above.

