Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.72, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.46 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFS. Raymond James assumed coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Saul Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $43.89. 55,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,478. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

