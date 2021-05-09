Savix Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for $15.61 or 0.00026931 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Savix has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $130,965.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00087844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00066774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00104761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.18 or 0.00790658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,348.89 or 0.09230386 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 93,903 coins and its circulating supply is 67,800 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

