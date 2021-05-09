SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $290.91 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,939.27 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.18.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.