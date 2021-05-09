ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of SCSC opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $822.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ScanSource has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $34.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 24.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

