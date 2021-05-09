Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $339.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.66. The stock has a market cap of $364.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.20 and a 1-year high of $339.81.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

