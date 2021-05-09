Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Invests $248,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLTR opened at $19.75 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

