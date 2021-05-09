Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,174 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.5% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 110,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,993.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

ABT opened at $118.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.37. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

