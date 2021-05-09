Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.8% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 218,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 26.1% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 23,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,557.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 27.8% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $390.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.41 and its 200-day moving average is $357.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

