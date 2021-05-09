Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 347 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

