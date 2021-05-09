Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

HI opened at $46.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

