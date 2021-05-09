Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,686 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $20,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,300 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,713,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after buying an additional 462,943 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after buying an additional 452,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,765,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $51.71.

