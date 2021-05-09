Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,175,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,398 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 8.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $63,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,110 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 249,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

