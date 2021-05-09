Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.20. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58.

