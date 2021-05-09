Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54.

