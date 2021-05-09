Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $62.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54.

