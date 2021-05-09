Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) Trading Down 5%

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) was down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.86. Approximately 338,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,760,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Score Media and Gaming from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

