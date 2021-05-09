Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $956,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $721,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG opened at $19.63 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.