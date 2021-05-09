Scotiabank Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$41.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TOU. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.32.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TOU opened at C$28.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$29.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.63 per share, with a total value of C$123,130.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,778,837 shares in the company, valued at C$216,188,517.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.