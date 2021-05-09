Scotiabank Lowers NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$34.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.67.

TSE NFI opened at C$25.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NFI Group has a one year low of C$13.03 and a one year high of C$32.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -8.25.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$927.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$838.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

