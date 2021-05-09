Scotiabank Raises Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CUF.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Cominar REIT in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Cominar REIT stock opened at C$10.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -5.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.75. Cominar REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$6.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

