Scry.info (DDD) One Day Volume Hits $69,508.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $69,508.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00085060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00105200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.68 or 0.00784853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.94 or 0.09048792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001691 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

