SeChain (SNN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SeChain (CURRENCY:SNN) traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, SeChain has traded down 88.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SeChain has a market cap of $1.62 million and $128,989.00 worth of SeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00069314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00251638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $687.40 or 0.01195918 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00031186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.40 or 0.00776646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,486.35 or 1.00013577 BTC.

About SeChain

SeChain’s total supply is 39,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,033,991,147 coins. SeChain’s official website is snn.cash . SeChain’s official Twitter account is @sechainsnn and its Facebook page is accessible here

