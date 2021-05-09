Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Reaches $1.52 on Top Exchanges

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 30.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00002637 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 63.7% against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $7.49 million and $1.94 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00068380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.00247262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $701.67 or 0.01215368 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00030613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.78 or 0.00775607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,633.54 or 0.99827387 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars.

