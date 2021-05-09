SEEN Price Hits $8.25 on Top Exchanges (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, SEEN has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. SEEN has a market cap of $5.81 million and $7,817.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for $8.25 or 0.00014392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00085907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00067903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00105070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.25 or 0.00787379 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,235.90 or 0.09135938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00047466 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

