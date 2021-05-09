Seer (SEER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Seer to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Seer to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SEER stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.72. Seer has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $86.55.

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $22,756,635.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at $24,664,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seer from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

