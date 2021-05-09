Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.410-2.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion.Select Medical also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.41-2.58 EPS.

Shares of SEM stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 788,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $39.76.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $67,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 414,391 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,334. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.