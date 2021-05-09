SEMrush (SEMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $18.77 on Friday. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

