Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Issues Earnings Results

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%.

SRTS stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 106,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,687. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

