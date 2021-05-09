Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%.

Sensus Healthcare stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,687. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensus Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

