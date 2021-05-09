SFE Investment Counsel Has $8.08 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises about 2.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $7,057,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 266.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,973,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,487. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

